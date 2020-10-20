1 Iranian Rial =
0.57531936 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 1.73817 IRR
ZMK replaced by ZMW
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.57531936 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 1.73817 IRR
ZMK replaced by ZMW
IRR
ZMK
|1 IRR
|0.575319 ZMK
|5 IRR
|2.8766 ZMK
|10 IRR
|5.75319 ZMK
|25 IRR
|14.383 ZMK
|50 IRR
|28.766 ZMK
|100 IRR
|57.5319 ZMK
|500 IRR
|287.66 ZMK
|1,000 IRR
|575.319 ZMK
|5,000 IRR
|2,876.6 ZMK
|10,000 IRR
|5,753.19 ZMK
1 IRR = 0 ZMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00063061
|0.00065622
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00056549
|0.00056549
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00061117
|0.00061684
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.32%
|1.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.More Zambian Kwacha info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings