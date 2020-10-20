1 IRR to YER - Convert Iranian Rials to Yemeni Rials

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0058981912 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 169.544 IRR

Iranian Rial to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:26 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Yemeni Rial

irr
IRR
yer
YER
1 IRR0.00589819 YER
5 IRR0.029491 YER
10 IRR0.0589819 YER
25 IRR0.147455 YER
50 IRR0.29491 YER
100 IRR0.589819 YER
500 IRR2.9491 YER
1,000 IRR5.89819 YER
5,000 IRR29.491 YER
10,000 IRR58.9819 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to Iranian Rial

yer
YER
irr
IRR
1 YER169.544 IRR
5 YER847.718 IRR
10 YER1,695.44 IRR
25 YER4,238.59 IRR
50 YER8,477.18 IRR
100 YER16,954.4 IRR
500 YER84,771.8 IRR
1,000 YER169,544 IRR
5,000 YER847,718 IRR
10,000 YER1,695,440 IRR

IRR to YER Chart

1 IRR = 0 YER

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00595770.0059974
Low
0.00588520.0058852
Average
0.00593030.0059525
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

