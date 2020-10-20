1 Iranian Rial =
0.000261702190703 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 3,821.14 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
XLM
|1 IRR
|0.000261702 XLM
|5 IRR
|0.00130851 XLM
|10 IRR
|0.00261702 XLM
|25 IRR
|0.00654255 XLM
|50 IRR
|0.0130851 XLM
|100 IRR
|0.0261702 XLM
|500 IRR
|0.130851 XLM
|1,000 IRR
|0.261702 XLM
|5,000 IRR
|1.30851 XLM
|10,000 IRR
|2.61702 XLM
1 IRR = 0 XLM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00031033
|0.00031033
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022232
|0.00017812
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00025230
|0.00022581
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.12%
|5.22%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.More Stellar Lumen info
