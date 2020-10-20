1 Iranian Rial =
0.000017910765 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 55,832.3 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000017910765 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 55,832.3 IRR
IRR
XDR
|1 IRR
|0.0000179108 XDR
|5 IRR
|0.0000895538 XDR
|10 IRR
|0.000179108 XDR
|25 IRR
|0.000447769 XDR
|50 IRR
|0.000895538 XDR
|100 IRR
|0.00179108 XDR
|500 IRR
|0.00895538 XDR
|1,000 IRR
|0.0179108 XDR
|5,000 IRR
|0.0895538 XDR
|10,000 IRR
|0.179108 XDR
1 IRR = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018106
|0.000018196
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000017772
|0.000017746
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000017962
|0.000018014
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.More IMF Special Drawing Rights info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings