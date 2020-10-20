1 Iranian Rial =
0.60639686 Vietnamese Dongs
1 VND = 1.64909 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
VND
|1 IRR
|0.606397 VND
|5 IRR
|3.03198 VND
|10 IRR
|6.06397 VND
|25 IRR
|15.1599 VND
|50 IRR
|30.3198 VND
|100 IRR
|60.6397 VND
|500 IRR
|303.198 VND
|1,000 IRR
|606.397 VND
|5,000 IRR
|3,031.98 VND
|10,000 IRR
|6,063.97 VND
1 IRR = 0 VND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60694
|0.61135
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60021
|0.58820
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.60328
|0.60371
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.More Vietnamese Dong info
