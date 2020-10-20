1 IRR to VEB - Convert Iranian Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

86,152.407 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.0000116073 IRR

VEB replaced by VEF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:53 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar

irr
IRR
veb
VEB
1 IRR86,152.4 VEB
5 IRR430,762 VEB
10 IRR861,524 VEB
25 IRR2,153,810 VEB
50 IRR4,307,620 VEB
100 IRR8,615,240 VEB
500 IRR43,076,200 VEB
1,000 IRR86,152,400 VEB
5,000 IRR430,762,000 VEB
10,000 IRR861,524,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Iranian Rial

veb
VEB
irr
IRR
1 VEB0.0000116073 IRR
5 VEB0.0000580367 IRR
10 VEB0.000116073 IRR
25 VEB0.000290183 IRR
50 VEB0.000580367 IRR
100 VEB0.00116073 IRR
500 VEB0.00580367 IRR
1,000 VEB0.0116073 IRR
5,000 VEB0.0580367 IRR
10,000 VEB0.116073 IRR

IRR to VEB Chart

1 IRR = 0 VEB

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
87.77387.773
Low
85.79485.149
Average
86.27386.565
Volatility
0.56%0.53%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings