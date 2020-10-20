1 Iranian Rial =
0.087038139 Ugandan Shillings
1 UGX = 11.4892 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.087038139 Ugandan Shillings
1 UGX = 11.4892 IRR
IRR
UGX
|1 IRR
|0.0870381 UGX
|5 IRR
|0.435191 UGX
|10 IRR
|0.870381 UGX
|25 IRR
|2.17595 UGX
|50 IRR
|4.35191 UGX
|100 IRR
|8.70381 UGX
|500 IRR
|43.5191 UGX
|1,000 IRR
|87.0381 UGX
|5,000 IRR
|435.191 UGX
|10,000 IRR
|870.381 UGX
1 IRR = 0 UGX
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.090424
|0.091600
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.087468
|0.087468
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.088802
|0.090000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.More Ugandan Shilling info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings