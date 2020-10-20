1 Iranian Rial =
0.06299509 Tanzanian Shillings
1 TZS = 15.8743 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
TZS
|1 IRR
|0.0629951 TZS
|5 IRR
|0.314975 TZS
|10 IRR
|0.629951 TZS
|25 IRR
|1.57488 TZS
|50 IRR
|3.14975 TZS
|100 IRR
|6.29951 TZS
|500 IRR
|31.4975 TZS
|1,000 IRR
|62.9951 TZS
|5,000 IRR
|314.975 TZS
|10,000 IRR
|629.951 TZS
1 IRR = 0 TZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.063498
|0.063498
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.061126
|0.060755
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.062085
|0.061815
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.78%
|0.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.More Tanzanian Shilling info
