1 Iranian Rial =
0.00076941687 Taiwan New Dollars
1 TWD = 1,299.69 IRR
IRR
TWD
|1 IRR
|0.000769417 TWD
|5 IRR
|0.00384708 TWD
|10 IRR
|0.00769417 TWD
|25 IRR
|0.0192354 TWD
|50 IRR
|0.0384708 TWD
|100 IRR
|0.0769417 TWD
|500 IRR
|0.384708 TWD
|1,000 IRR
|0.769417 TWD
|5,000 IRR
|3.84708 TWD
|10,000 IRR
|7.69417 TWD
1 IRR = 0 TWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00077498
|0.00077992
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00076296
|0.00075318
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00076794
|0.00076971
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.More Taiwan New Dollar info
