1 Iranian Rial =
0.00025189637 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 3,969.89 IRR
IRR
TJS
|1 IRR
|0.000251896 TJS
|5 IRR
|0.00125948 TJS
|10 IRR
|0.00251896 TJS
|25 IRR
|0.00629741 TJS
|50 IRR
|0.0125948 TJS
|100 IRR
|0.0251896 TJS
|500 IRR
|0.125948 TJS
|1,000 IRR
|0.251896 TJS
|5,000 IRR
|1.25948 TJS
|10,000 IRR
|2.51896 TJS
1 IRR = 0 TJS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025551
|0.00026214
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025035
|0.00025035
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00025304
|0.00025724
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.More Tajikistani Somoni info
