1 IRR to TJS - Convert Iranian Rials to Tajikistani Somoni

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00025189637 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 3,969.89 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Tajikistani Somoni

irr
IRR
tjs
TJS
1 IRR0.000251896 TJS
5 IRR0.00125948 TJS
10 IRR0.00251896 TJS
25 IRR0.00629741 TJS
50 IRR0.0125948 TJS
100 IRR0.0251896 TJS
500 IRR0.125948 TJS
1,000 IRR0.251896 TJS
5,000 IRR1.25948 TJS
10,000 IRR2.51896 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Iranian Rial

tjs
TJS
irr
IRR
1 TJS3,969.89 IRR
5 TJS19,849.4 IRR
10 TJS39,698.9 IRR
25 TJS99,247.2 IRR
50 TJS198,494 IRR
100 TJS396,989 IRR
500 TJS1,984,940 IRR
1,000 TJS3,969,890 IRR
5,000 TJS19,849,400 IRR
10,000 TJS39,698,900 IRR

IRR to TJS Chart

1 IRR = 0 TJS

1 Iranian Rial to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000255510.00026214
Low
0.000250350.00025035
Average
0.000253040.00025724
Volatility
0.59%0.57%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

