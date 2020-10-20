1 IRR to SZL - Convert Iranian Rials to Swazi Emalangeni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0004336724 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 2,305.89 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Swazi Lilangeni

irr
IRR
szl
SZL
1 IRR0.000433672 SZL
5 IRR0.00216836 SZL
10 IRR0.00433672 SZL
25 IRR0.0108418 SZL
50 IRR0.0216836 SZL
100 IRR0.0433672 SZL
500 IRR0.216836 SZL
1,000 IRR0.433672 SZL
5,000 IRR2.16836 SZL
10,000 IRR4.33672 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to Iranian Rial

szl
SZL
irr
IRR
1 SZL2,305.89 IRR
5 SZL11,529.4 IRR
10 SZL23,058.9 IRR
25 SZL57,647.2 IRR
50 SZL115,294 IRR
100 SZL230,589 IRR
500 SZL1,152,940 IRR
1,000 SZL2,305,890 IRR
5,000 SZL11,529,400 IRR
10,000 SZL23,058,900 IRR

IRR to SZL Chart

1 IRR = 0 SZL

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000449750.00045954
Low
0.000425630.00042563
Average
0.000435880.00044127
Volatility
0.92%0.87%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings