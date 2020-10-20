1 Iranian Rial =
0.00020600056 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 4,854.36 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00020600056 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 4,854.36 IRR
IRR
SVC
|1 IRR
|0.000206001 SVC
|5 IRR
|0.00103 SVC
|10 IRR
|0.00206001 SVC
|25 IRR
|0.00515001 SVC
|50 IRR
|0.0103 SVC
|100 IRR
|0.0206001 SVC
|500 IRR
|0.103 SVC
|1,000 IRR
|0.206001 SVC
|5,000 IRR
|1.03 SVC
|10,000 IRR
|2.06001 SVC
1 IRR = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020832
|0.00020967
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020581
|0.00020581
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020733
|0.00020810
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings