1 IRR to SVC - Convert Iranian Rials to Salvadoran Colones

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00020600056 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 4,854.36 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Salvadoran Colon

irr
IRR
svc
SVC
1 IRR0.000206001 SVC
5 IRR0.00103 SVC
10 IRR0.00206001 SVC
25 IRR0.00515001 SVC
50 IRR0.0103 SVC
100 IRR0.0206001 SVC
500 IRR0.103 SVC
1,000 IRR0.206001 SVC
5,000 IRR1.03 SVC
10,000 IRR2.06001 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Iranian Rial

svc
SVC
irr
IRR
1 SVC4,854.36 IRR
5 SVC24,271.8 IRR
10 SVC48,543.6 IRR
25 SVC121,359 IRR
50 SVC242,718 IRR
100 SVC485,436 IRR
500 SVC2,427,180 IRR
1,000 SVC4,854,360 IRR
5,000 SVC24,271,800 IRR
10,000 SVC48,543,600 IRR

IRR to SVC Chart

1 IRR = 0 SVC

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000208320.00020967
Low
0.000205810.00020581
Average
0.000207330.00020810
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

More Salvadoran Colon info

