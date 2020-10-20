1 Iranian Rial =
0.72375415 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 1.38168 IRR
SRG replaced by SRD
IRR
SRG
|1 IRR
|0.723754 SRG
|5 IRR
|3.61877 SRG
|10 IRR
|7.23754 SRG
|25 IRR
|18.0939 SRG
|50 IRR
|36.1877 SRG
|100 IRR
|72.3754 SRG
|500 IRR
|361.877 SRG
|1,000 IRR
|723.754 SRG
|5,000 IRR
|3,618.77 SRG
|10,000 IRR
|7,237.54 SRG
1 IRR = 0 SRG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00076681
|0.00083295
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00072186
|0.00072186
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00074459
|0.00078130
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.66%
|1.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.
