1 IRR to SIT - Convert Iranian Rials to Slovenian Tolars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0052605381 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 190.095 IRR

SIT replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:52 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Slovenian Tolar

irr
IRR
sit
SIT
1 IRR0.00526054 SIT
5 IRR0.0263027 SIT
10 IRR0.0526054 SIT
25 IRR0.131513 SIT
50 IRR0.263027 SIT
100 IRR0.526054 SIT
500 IRR2.63027 SIT
1,000 IRR5.26054 SIT
5,000 IRR26.3027 SIT
10,000 IRR52.6054 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Iranian Rial

sit
SIT
irr
IRR
1 SIT190.095 IRR
5 SIT950.473 IRR
10 SIT1,900.95 IRR
25 SIT4,752.37 IRR
50 SIT9,504.73 IRR
100 SIT19,009.5 IRR
500 SIT95,047.3 IRR
1,000 SIT190,095 IRR
5,000 SIT950,473 IRR
10,000 SIT1,900,950 IRR

IRR to SIT Chart

1 IRR = 0 SIT

1 Iranian Rial to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sit

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

