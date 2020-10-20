1 IRR to SGD - Convert Iranian Rials to Singapore Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000031937798 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 31,310.9 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:10 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Singapore Dollar

irr
IRR
sgd
SGD
1 IRR0.0000319378 SGD
5 IRR0.000159689 SGD
10 IRR0.000319378 SGD
25 IRR0.000798445 SGD
50 IRR0.00159689 SGD
100 IRR0.00319378 SGD
500 IRR0.0159689 SGD
1,000 IRR0.0319378 SGD
5,000 IRR0.159689 SGD
10,000 IRR0.319378 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to Iranian Rial

sgd
SGD
irr
IRR
1 SGD31,310.9 IRR
5 SGD156,554 IRR
10 SGD313,109 IRR
25 SGD782,772 IRR
50 SGD1,565,540 IRR
100 SGD3,131,090 IRR
500 SGD15,655,400 IRR
1,000 SGD31,310,900 IRR
5,000 SGD156,554,000 IRR
10,000 SGD313,109,000 IRR

IRR to SGD Chart

1 IRR = 0 SGD

1 Iranian Rial to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000322860.000032604
Low
0.0000317550.000031670
Average
0.0000320560.000032195
Volatility
0.37%0.56%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

