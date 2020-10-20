1 IRR to SEK - Convert Iranian Rials to Swedish Kronor

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00024782033 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 4,035.18 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:54 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Swedish Krona

irr
IRR
sek
SEK
1 IRR0.00024782 SEK
5 IRR0.0012391 SEK
10 IRR0.0024782 SEK
25 IRR0.00619551 SEK
50 IRR0.012391 SEK
100 IRR0.024782 SEK
500 IRR0.12391 SEK
1,000 IRR0.24782 SEK
5,000 IRR1.2391 SEK
10,000 IRR2.4782 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Iranian Rial

sek
SEK
irr
IRR
1 SEK4,035.18 IRR
5 SEK20,175.9 IRR
10 SEK40,351.8 IRR
25 SEK100,880 IRR
50 SEK201,759 IRR
100 SEK403,518 IRR
500 SEK2,017,590 IRR
1,000 SEK4,035,180 IRR
5,000 SEK20,175,900 IRR
10,000 SEK40,351,800 IRR

IRR to SEK Chart

1 IRR = 0 SEK

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000252390.00026268
Low
0.000245650.00024565
Average
0.000249080.00025426
Volatility
0.69%0.80%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Swedish Krona info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings