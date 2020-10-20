1 IRR to SDG - Convert Iranian Rials to Sudanese Pounds

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.014182687 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 70.5085 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:23 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Sudanese Pound

irr
IRR
sdg
SDG
1 IRR0.0141827 SDG
5 IRR0.0709134 SDG
10 IRR0.141827 SDG
25 IRR0.354567 SDG
50 IRR0.709134 SDG
100 IRR1.41827 SDG
500 IRR7.09134 SDG
1,000 IRR14.1827 SDG
5,000 IRR70.9134 SDG
10,000 IRR141.827 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Iranian Rial

sdg
SDG
irr
IRR
1 SDG70.5085 IRR
5 SDG352.543 IRR
10 SDG705.085 IRR
25 SDG1,762.71 IRR
50 SDG3,525.43 IRR
100 SDG7,050.85 IRR
500 SDG35,254.3 IRR
1,000 SDG70,508.5 IRR
5,000 SDG352,543 IRR
10,000 SDG705,085 IRR

IRR to SDG Chart

1 IRR = 0 SDG

1 Iranian Rial to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0142870.014401
Low
0.0138270.013663
Average
0.0140830.014126
Volatility
1.14%1.07%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

