1 Iranian Rial =
0.014182687 Sudanese Pounds
1 SDG = 70.5085 IRR
IRR
SDG
|1 IRR
|0.0141827 SDG
|5 IRR
|0.0709134 SDG
|10 IRR
|0.141827 SDG
|25 IRR
|0.354567 SDG
|50 IRR
|0.709134 SDG
|100 IRR
|1.41827 SDG
|500 IRR
|7.09134 SDG
|1,000 IRR
|14.1827 SDG
|5,000 IRR
|70.9134 SDG
|10,000 IRR
|141.827 SDG
1 IRR = 0 SDG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014287
|0.014401
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013827
|0.013663
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014083
|0.014126
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.14%
|1.07%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..More Sudanese Pound info
