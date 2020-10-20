1 IRR to SDD - Convert Iranian Rials to Sudanese Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

1.4226492 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.702914 IRR

SDD replaced by SDG

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:52 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Sudanese Dinar

irr
IRR
sdd
SDD
1 IRR1.42265 SDD
5 IRR7.11325 SDD
10 IRR14.2265 SDD
25 IRR35.5662 SDD
50 IRR71.1325 SDD
100 IRR142.265 SDD
500 IRR711.325 SDD
1,000 IRR1,422.65 SDD
5,000 IRR7,113.25 SDD
10,000 IRR14,226.5 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Iranian Rial

sdd
SDD
irr
IRR
1 SDD0.702914 IRR
5 SDD3.51457 IRR
10 SDD7.02914 IRR
25 SDD17.5728 IRR
50 SDD35.1457 IRR
100 SDD70.2914 IRR
500 SDD351.457 IRR
1,000 SDD702.914 IRR
5,000 SDD3,514.57 IRR
10,000 SDD7,029.14 IRR

IRR to SDD Chart

1 IRR = 0 SDD

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0142870.014401
Low
0.0138270.013663
Average
0.0140830.014126
Volatility
1.14%1.07%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings