1 Iranian Rial =
0.00033270588 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 3,005.66 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
SCR
|1 IRR
|0.000332706 SCR
|5 IRR
|0.00166353 SCR
|10 IRR
|0.00332706 SCR
|25 IRR
|0.00831765 SCR
|50 IRR
|0.0166353 SCR
|100 IRR
|0.0332706 SCR
|500 IRR
|0.166353 SCR
|1,000 IRR
|0.332706 SCR
|5,000 IRR
|1.66353 SCR
|10,000 IRR
|3.32706 SCR
1 IRR = 0 SCR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035424
|0.00035424
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00032010
|0.00031709
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033174
|0.00032995
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.55%
|3.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Seychellois Rupee info
