1 Iranian Rial =
0.0044009481 Portuguese Escudos
1 PTE = 227.224 IRR
PTE replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
PTE
|1 IRR
|0.00440095 PTE
|5 IRR
|0.0220047 PTE
|10 IRR
|0.0440095 PTE
|25 IRR
|0.110024 PTE
|50 IRR
|0.220047 PTE
|100 IRR
|0.440095 PTE
|500 IRR
|2.20047 PTE
|1,000 IRR
|4.40095 PTE
|5,000 IRR
|22.0047 PTE
|10,000 IRR
|44.0095 PTE
1 IRR = 0 PTE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.
