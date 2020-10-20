1 IRR to PGK - Convert Iranian Rials to Papua New Guinean Kina

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000090828558 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 11,009.8 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:23 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina

irr
IRR
pgk
PGK
1 IRR0.0000908286 PGK
5 IRR0.000454143 PGK
10 IRR0.000908286 PGK
25 IRR0.00227071 PGK
50 IRR0.00454143 PGK
100 IRR0.00908286 PGK
500 IRR0.0454143 PGK
1,000 IRR0.0908286 PGK
5,000 IRR0.454143 PGK
10,000 IRR0.908286 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Iranian Rial

pgk
PGK
irr
IRR
1 PGK11,009.8 IRR
5 PGK55,048.8 IRR
10 PGK110,098 IRR
25 PGK275,244 IRR
50 PGK550,488 IRR
100 PGK1,100,980 IRR
500 PGK5,504,880 IRR
1,000 PGK11,009,800 IRR
5,000 PGK55,048,800 IRR
10,000 PGK110,098,000 IRR

IRR to PGK Chart

1 IRR = 0 PGK

1 Iranian Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000928320.000092832
Low
0.0000901890.000089021
Average
0.0000911870.000091043
Volatility
0.57%0.68%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

