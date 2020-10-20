1 IRR to NPR - Convert Iranian Rials to Nepalese Rupees

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0031579475 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 316.661 IRR

Iranian Rial to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:26 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Nepalese Rupee

irr
IRR
npr
NPR
1 IRR0.00315795 NPR
5 IRR0.0157897 NPR
10 IRR0.0315795 NPR
25 IRR0.0789487 NPR
50 IRR0.157897 NPR
100 IRR0.315795 NPR
500 IRR1.57897 NPR
1,000 IRR3.15795 NPR
5,000 IRR15.7897 NPR
10,000 IRR31.5795 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Iranian Rial

npr
NPR
irr
IRR
1 NPR316.661 IRR
5 NPR1,583.31 IRR
10 NPR3,166.61 IRR
25 NPR7,916.53 IRR
50 NPR15,833.1 IRR
100 NPR31,666.1 IRR
500 NPR158,331 IRR
1,000 NPR316,661 IRR
5,000 NPR1,583,310 IRR
10,000 NPR3,166,610 IRR

IRR to NPR Chart

1 IRR = 0 NPR

1 Iranian Rial to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00318490.0032030
Low
0.00313940.0031373
Average
0.00316630.0031757
Volatility
0.38%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

