1 IRR to NOK - Convert Iranian Rials to Norwegian Kroner

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00024934386 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 4,010.53 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:53 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Norwegian Krone

irr
IRR
nok
NOK
1 IRR0.000249344 NOK
5 IRR0.00124672 NOK
10 IRR0.00249344 NOK
25 IRR0.0062336 NOK
50 IRR0.0124672 NOK
100 IRR0.0249344 NOK
500 IRR0.124672 NOK
1,000 IRR0.249344 NOK
5,000 IRR1.24672 NOK
10,000 IRR2.49344 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to Iranian Rial

nok
NOK
irr
IRR
1 NOK4,010.53 IRR
5 NOK20,052.6 IRR
10 NOK40,105.3 IRR
25 NOK100,263 IRR
50 NOK200,526 IRR
100 NOK401,053 IRR
500 NOK2,005,260 IRR
1,000 NOK4,010,530 IRR
5,000 NOK20,052,600 IRR
10,000 NOK40,105,300 IRR

IRR to NOK Chart

1 IRR = 0 NOK

1 Iranian Rial to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000254980.00026503
Low
0.000246650.00024665
Average
0.000251680.00025567
Volatility
0.61%0.80%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

