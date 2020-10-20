1 Iranian Rial =
0.036219345 Nigerian Nairas
1 NGN = 27.6096 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
NGN
|1 IRR
|0.0362193 NGN
|5 IRR
|0.181097 NGN
|10 IRR
|0.362193 NGN
|25 IRR
|0.905484 NGN
|50 IRR
|1.81097 NGN
|100 IRR
|3.62193 NGN
|500 IRR
|18.1097 NGN
|1,000 IRR
|36.2193 NGN
|5,000 IRR
|181.097 NGN
|10,000 IRR
|362.193 NGN
1 IRR = 0 NGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.036424
|0.036679
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034898
|0.025641
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.035585
|0.033136
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.90%
|2.93%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.More Nigerian Naira info
