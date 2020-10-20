1 Iranian Rial =
0.00011138617 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 8,977.78 IRR
IRR
MYR
|1 IRR
|0.000111386 MYR
|5 IRR
|0.000556931 MYR
|10 IRR
|0.00111386 MYR
|25 IRR
|0.00278465 MYR
|50 IRR
|0.00556931 MYR
|100 IRR
|0.0111386 MYR
|500 IRR
|0.0556931 MYR
|1,000 IRR
|0.111386 MYR
|5,000 IRR
|0.556931 MYR
|10,000 IRR
|1.11386 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00011234
|0.00011472
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00011070
|0.00011051
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00011162
|0.00011249
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
