1 IRR to MVR - Convert Iranian Rials to Maldivian Rufiyaa

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00036243916 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 2,759.08 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Maldivian Rufiyaa

irr
IRR
mvr
MVR
1 IRR0.000362439 MVR
5 IRR0.0018122 MVR
10 IRR0.00362439 MVR
25 IRR0.00906098 MVR
50 IRR0.018122 MVR
100 IRR0.0362439 MVR
500 IRR0.18122 MVR
1,000 IRR0.362439 MVR
5,000 IRR1.8122 MVR
10,000 IRR3.62439 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Iranian Rial

mvr
MVR
irr
IRR
1 MVR2,759.08 IRR
5 MVR13,795.4 IRR
10 MVR27,590.8 IRR
25 MVR68,977.1 IRR
50 MVR137,954 IRR
100 MVR275,908 IRR
500 MVR1,379,540 IRR
1,000 MVR2,759,080 IRR
5,000 MVR13,795,400 IRR
10,000 MVR27,590,800 IRR

IRR to MVR Chart

1 IRR = 0 MVR

1 Iranian Rial to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000368070.00036942
Low
0.000359770.00035977
Average
0.000365050.00036661
Volatility
0.69%0.59%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

, ratings