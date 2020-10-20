1 Iranian Rial =
0.0011130778 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 898.410 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
MUR
|1 IRR
|0.00111308 MUR
|5 IRR
|0.00556539 MUR
|10 IRR
|0.0111308 MUR
|25 IRR
|0.0278269 MUR
|50 IRR
|0.0556539 MUR
|100 IRR
|0.111308 MUR
|500 IRR
|0.556539 MUR
|1,000 IRR
|1.11308 MUR
|5,000 IRR
|5.56539 MUR
|10,000 IRR
|11.1308 MUR
1 IRR = 0 MUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011235
|0.0011404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010829
|0.0010829
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011044
|0.0011029
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Mauritian Rupee info
