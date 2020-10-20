1 Iranian Rial =
0.00018993673 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 5,264.91 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00018993673 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 5,264.91 IRR
IRR
MOP
|1 IRR
|0.000189937 MOP
|5 IRR
|0.000949684 MOP
|10 IRR
|0.00189937 MOP
|25 IRR
|0.00474842 MOP
|50 IRR
|0.00949684 MOP
|100 IRR
|0.0189937 MOP
|500 IRR
|0.0949684 MOP
|1,000 IRR
|0.189937 MOP
|5,000 IRR
|0.949684 MOP
|10,000 IRR
|1.89937 MOP
1 IRR = 0 MOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00019156
|0.00019328
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00018945
|0.00018945
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00019062
|0.00019150
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.More Macau Pataca info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings