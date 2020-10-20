1 IRR to MOP - Convert Iranian Rials to Macau Patacas

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00018993673 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 5,264.91 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:22 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Macau Pataca

irr
IRR
mop
MOP
1 IRR0.000189937 MOP
5 IRR0.000949684 MOP
10 IRR0.00189937 MOP
25 IRR0.00474842 MOP
50 IRR0.00949684 MOP
100 IRR0.0189937 MOP
500 IRR0.0949684 MOP
1,000 IRR0.189937 MOP
5,000 IRR0.949684 MOP
10,000 IRR1.89937 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Iranian Rial

mop
MOP
irr
IRR
1 MOP5,264.91 IRR
5 MOP26,324.6 IRR
10 MOP52,649.1 IRR
25 MOP131,623 IRR
50 MOP263,246 IRR
100 MOP526,491 IRR
500 MOP2,632,460 IRR
1,000 MOP5,264,910 IRR
5,000 MOP26,324,600 IRR
10,000 MOP52,649,100 IRR

IRR to MOP Chart

1 IRR = 0 MOP

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000191560.00019328
Low
0.000189450.00018945
Average
0.000190620.00019150
Volatility
0.35%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

