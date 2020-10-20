1 Iranian Rial =
0.00011466605 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 8,720.98 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00011466605 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 8,720.98 IRR
IRR
LYD
|1 IRR
|0.000114666 LYD
|5 IRR
|0.00057333 LYD
|10 IRR
|0.00114666 LYD
|25 IRR
|0.00286665 LYD
|50 IRR
|0.0057333 LYD
|100 IRR
|0.0114666 LYD
|500 IRR
|0.057333 LYD
|1,000 IRR
|0.114666 LYD
|5,000 IRR
|0.57333 LYD
|10,000 IRR
|1.14666 LYD
1 IRR = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00011603
|0.00011700
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00011404
|0.00011397
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00011499
|0.00011545
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings