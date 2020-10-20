1 Iranian Rial =
0.000015370565 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 65,059.4 IRR
LVL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000015370565 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 65,059.4 IRR
LVL replaced by EUR
IRR
LVL
|1 IRR
|0.0000153706 LVL
|5 IRR
|0.0000768528 LVL
|10 IRR
|0.000153706 LVL
|25 IRR
|0.000384264 LVL
|50 IRR
|0.000768528 LVL
|100 IRR
|0.00153706 LVL
|500 IRR
|0.00768528 LVL
|1,000 IRR
|0.0153706 LVL
|5,000 IRR
|0.0768528 LVL
|10,000 IRR
|0.153706 LVL
1 IRR = 0 LVL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.More Latvian Lat info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings