1 IRR to LVL - Convert Iranian Rials to Latvian Lati

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000015370565 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 65,059.4 IRR

LVL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Latvian Lat

irr
IRR
lvl
LVL
1 IRR0.0000153706 LVL
5 IRR0.0000768528 LVL
10 IRR0.000153706 LVL
25 IRR0.000384264 LVL
50 IRR0.000768528 LVL
100 IRR0.00153706 LVL
500 IRR0.00768528 LVL
1,000 IRR0.0153706 LVL
5,000 IRR0.0768528 LVL
10,000 IRR0.153706 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to Iranian Rial

lvl
LVL
irr
IRR
1 LVL65,059.4 IRR
5 LVL325,297 IRR
10 LVL650,594 IRR
25 LVL1,626,490 IRR
50 LVL3,252,970 IRR
100 LVL6,505,940 IRR
500 LVL32,529,700 IRR
1,000 LVL65,059,400 IRR
5,000 LVL325,297,000 IRR
10,000 LVL650,594,000 IRR

IRR to LVL Chart

1 IRR = 0 LVL

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

More Latvian Lat info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings