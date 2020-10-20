1 Iranian Rial =
0.000075514355 Lithuanian Litai
1 LTL = 13,242.5 IRR
LTL replaced by EUR
IRR
LTL
|1 IRR
|0.0000755144 LTL
|5 IRR
|0.000377572 LTL
|10 IRR
|0.000755144 LTL
|25 IRR
|0.00188786 LTL
|50 IRR
|0.00377572 LTL
|100 IRR
|0.00755144 LTL
|500 IRR
|0.0377572 LTL
|1,000 IRR
|0.0755144 LTL
|5,000 IRR
|0.377572 LTL
|10,000 IRR
|0.755144 LTL
1 IRR = 0 LTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.More Lithuanian Litas info
