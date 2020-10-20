1 IRR to LBP - Convert Iranian Rials to Lebanese Pounds

1

1 Iranian Rial =

2.1478552 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.465581 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Lebanese Pound

irr
IRR
lbp
LBP
1 IRR2.14786 LBP
5 IRR10.7393 LBP
10 IRR21.4786 LBP
25 IRR53.6964 LBP
50 IRR107.393 LBP
100 IRR214.786 LBP
500 IRR1,073.93 LBP
1,000 IRR2,147.86 LBP
5,000 IRR10,739.3 LBP
10,000 IRR21,478.6 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to Iranian Rial

lbp
LBP
irr
IRR
1 LBP0.465581 IRR
5 LBP2.3279 IRR
10 LBP4.65581 IRR
25 LBP11.6395 IRR
50 LBP23.279 IRR
100 LBP46.5581 IRR
500 LBP232.79 IRR
1,000 LBP465.581 IRR
5,000 LBP2,327.9 IRR
10,000 LBP4,655.81 IRR

IRR to LBP Chart

1 IRR = 0 LBP

1 Iranian Rial to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.17512.2044
Low
2.12662.1266
Average
2.15112.1613
Volatility
0.82%1.15%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

