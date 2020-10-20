1 Iranian Rial =
2.1478552 Lebanese Pounds
1 LBP = 0.465581 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
2.1478552 Lebanese Pounds
1 LBP = 0.465581 IRR
IRR
LBP
|1 IRR
|2.14786 LBP
|5 IRR
|10.7393 LBP
|10 IRR
|21.4786 LBP
|25 IRR
|53.6964 LBP
|50 IRR
|107.393 LBP
|100 IRR
|214.786 LBP
|500 IRR
|1,073.93 LBP
|1,000 IRR
|2,147.86 LBP
|5,000 IRR
|10,739.3 LBP
|10,000 IRR
|21,478.6 LBP
1 IRR = 0 LBP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.1751
|2.2044
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.1266
|2.1266
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.1511
|2.1613
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.82%
|1.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.More Lebanese Pound info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings