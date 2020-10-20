1 Iranian Rial =
0.01118679 Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KZT = 89.3912 IRR
IRR
KZT
|1 IRR
|0.0111868 KZT
|5 IRR
|0.0559339 KZT
|10 IRR
|0.111868 KZT
|25 IRR
|0.27967 KZT
|50 IRR
|0.559339 KZT
|100 IRR
|1.11868 KZT
|500 IRR
|5.59339 KZT
|1,000 IRR
|11.1868 KZT
|5,000 IRR
|55.9339 KZT
|10,000 IRR
|111.868 KZT
1 IRR = 0 KZT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011269
|0.011269
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010518
|0.010432
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.010858
|0.010677
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.More Kazakhstani Tenge info
