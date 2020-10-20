1 IRR to KMF - Convert Iranian Rials to Comorian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.010743196 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 93.0822 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:42 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Comorian Franc

irr
IRR
kmf
KMF
1 IRR0.0107432 KMF
5 IRR0.053716 KMF
10 IRR0.107432 KMF
25 IRR0.26858 KMF
50 IRR0.53716 KMF
100 IRR1.07432 KMF
500 IRR5.3716 KMF
1,000 IRR10.7432 KMF
5,000 IRR53.716 KMF
10,000 IRR107.432 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Iranian Rial

kmf
KMF
irr
IRR
1 KMF93.0822 IRR
5 KMF465.411 IRR
10 KMF930.822 IRR
25 KMF2,327.05 IRR
50 KMF4,654.11 IRR
100 KMF9,308.22 IRR
500 KMF46,541.1 IRR
1,000 KMF93,082.2 IRR
5,000 KMF465,411 IRR
10,000 KMF930,822 IRR

IRR to KMF Chart

1 IRR = 0 KMF

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0109510.011066
Low
0.0106460.010646
Average
0.0108360.010869
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

More Comorian Franc info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings