1 IRR to KHR - Convert Iranian Rials to Cambodian Riels

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.097100846 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 10.2986 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:20 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Cambodian Riel

irr
IRR
khr
KHR
1 IRR0.0971008 KHR
5 IRR0.485504 KHR
10 IRR0.971008 KHR
25 IRR2.42752 KHR
50 IRR4.85504 KHR
100 IRR9.71008 KHR
500 IRR48.5504 KHR
1,000 IRR97.1008 KHR
5,000 IRR485.504 KHR
10,000 IRR971.008 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Iranian Rial

khr
KHR
irr
IRR
1 KHR10.2986 IRR
5 KHR51.4929 IRR
10 KHR102.986 IRR
25 KHR257.464 IRR
50 KHR514.929 IRR
100 KHR1,029.86 IRR
500 KHR5,149.29 IRR
1,000 KHR10,298.6 IRR
5,000 KHR51,492.9 IRR
10,000 KHR102,986 IRR

IRR to KHR Chart

1 IRR = 0 KHR

1 Iranian Rial to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0981630.098163
Low
0.0961370.095128
Average
0.0975350.097078
Volatility
0.41%0.53%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

