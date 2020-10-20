1 Iranian Rial =
0.0020299455 Kyrgyzstani Soms
1 KGS = 492.624 IRR
IRR
KGS
|1 IRR
|0.00202995 KGS
|5 IRR
|0.0101497 KGS
|10 IRR
|0.0202995 KGS
|25 IRR
|0.0507486 KGS
|50 IRR
|0.101497 KGS
|100 IRR
|0.202995 KGS
|500 IRR
|1.01497 KGS
|1,000 IRR
|2.02995 KGS
|5,000 IRR
|10.1497 KGS
|10,000 IRR
|20.2995 KGS
1 IRR = 0 KGS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0020918
|0.0021338
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0020389
|0.0020389
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0020630
|0.0020949
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.More Kyrgyzstani Som info
