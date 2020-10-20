1 IRR to KES - Convert Iranian Rials to Kenyan Shillings

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0030329463 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 329.712 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Kenyan Shilling

1 IRR0.00303295 KES
5 IRR0.0151647 KES
10 IRR0.0303295 KES
25 IRR0.0758237 KES
50 IRR0.151647 KES
100 IRR0.303295 KES
500 IRR1.51647 KES
1,000 IRR3.03295 KES
5,000 IRR15.1647 KES
10,000 IRR30.3295 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to Iranian Rial

1 KES329.712 IRR
5 KES1,648.56 IRR
10 KES3,297.12 IRR
25 KES8,242.81 IRR
50 KES16,485.6 IRR
100 KES32,971.2 IRR
500 KES164,856 IRR
1,000 KES329,712 IRR
5,000 KES1,648,560 IRR
10,000 KES3,297,120 IRR

IRR to KES Chart

1 Iranian Rial to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00309830.0032513
Low
0.00303380.0030338
Average
0.00306170.0031165
Volatility
0.41%0.83%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

, ratings