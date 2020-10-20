1 Iranian Rial =
0.0038162552 Japanese Yen
1 JPY = 262.037 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
JPY
|1 IRR
|0.00381626 JPY
|5 IRR
|0.0190813 JPY
|10 IRR
|0.0381626 JPY
|25 IRR
|0.0954064 JPY
|50 IRR
|0.190813 JPY
|100 IRR
|0.381626 JPY
|500 IRR
|1.90813 JPY
|1,000 IRR
|3.81626 JPY
|5,000 IRR
|19.0813 JPY
|10,000 IRR
|38.1626 JPY
1 IRR = 0 JPY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0038395
|0.0038395
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036688
|0.0035745
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037521
|0.0037146
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Japanese Yen info
