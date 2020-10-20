1 IRR to JEP - Convert Iranian Rials to Jersey Pounds

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000018506576 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 54,034.8 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:20 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Jersey Pound

irr
IRR
jep
JEP
1 IRR0.0000185066 JEP
5 IRR0.0000925329 JEP
10 IRR0.000185066 JEP
25 IRR0.000462664 JEP
50 IRR0.000925329 JEP
100 IRR0.00185066 JEP
500 IRR0.00925329 JEP
1,000 IRR0.0185066 JEP
5,000 IRR0.0925329 JEP
10,000 IRR0.185066 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to Iranian Rial

jep
JEP
irr
IRR
1 JEP54,034.8 IRR
5 JEP270,174 IRR
10 JEP540,348 IRR
25 JEP1,350,870 IRR
50 JEP2,701,740 IRR
100 JEP5,403,480 IRR
500 JEP27,017,400 IRR
1,000 JEP54,034,800 IRR
5,000 JEP270,174,000 IRR
10,000 JEP540,348,000 IRR

IRR to JEP Chart

1 IRR = 0 JEP

1 Iranian Rial to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000188260.000019370
Low
0.0000184240.000018424
Average
0.0000186530.000018847
Volatility
0.43%0.61%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

