1 IRR to ITL - Convert Iranian Rials to Italian Lire

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.042406341 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 23.5814 IRR

ITL replaced by EUR

Iranian Rial to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:50 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Italian Lira

irr
IRR
itl
ITL
1 IRR0.0424063 ITL
5 IRR0.212032 ITL
10 IRR0.424063 ITL
25 IRR1.06016 ITL
50 IRR2.12032 ITL
100 IRR4.24063 ITL
500 IRR21.2032 ITL
1,000 IRR42.4063 ITL
5,000 IRR212.032 ITL
10,000 IRR424.063 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Iranian Rial

itl
ITL
irr
IRR
1 ITL23.5814 IRR
5 ITL117.907 IRR
10 ITL235.814 IRR
25 ITL589.534 IRR
50 ITL1,179.07 IRR
100 ITL2,358.14 IRR
500 ITL11,790.7 IRR
1,000 ITL23,581.4 IRR
5,000 ITL117,907 IRR
10,000 ITL235,814 IRR

IRR to ITL Chart

1 IRR = 0 ITL

1 Iranian Rial to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

