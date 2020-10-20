1 Iranian Rial =
0.0032646603 Icelandic Kronur
1 ISK = 306.311 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
ISK
|1 IRR
|0.00326466 ISK
|5 IRR
|0.0163233 ISK
|10 IRR
|0.0326466 ISK
|25 IRR
|0.0816165 ISK
|50 IRR
|0.163233 ISK
|100 IRR
|0.326466 ISK
|500 IRR
|1.63233 ISK
|1,000 IRR
|3.26466 ISK
|5,000 IRR
|16.3233 ISK
|10,000 IRR
|32.6466 ISK
1 IRR = 0 ISK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033224
|0.0033907
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032324
|0.0032324
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0032877
|0.0033116
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.63%
The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.
