1 IRR to IQD - Convert Iranian Rials to Iraqi Dinars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.030914501 Iraqi Dinars

1 IQD = 32.3473 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Iraqi Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:52 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Iraqi Dinar

IRR
IQD
1 IRR0.0309145 IQD
5 IRR0.154573 IQD
10 IRR0.309145 IQD
25 IRR0.772863 IQD
50 IRR1.54573 IQD
100 IRR3.09145 IQD
500 IRR15.4573 IQD
1,000 IRR30.9145 IQD
5,000 IRR154.573 IQD
10,000 IRR309.145 IQD

Convert Iraqi Dinar to Iranian Rial

IQD
IRR
1 IQD32.3473 IRR
5 IQD161.736 IRR
10 IQD323.473 IRR
25 IQD808.682 IRR
50 IQD1,617.36 IRR
100 IQD3,234.73 IRR
500 IQD16,173.6 IRR
1,000 IQD32,347.3 IRR
5,000 IQD161,736 IRR
10,000 IQD323,473 IRR

IRR to IQD Chart

1 IRR = 0 IQD

1 Iranian Rial to Iraqi Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0311980.031393
Low
0.0307900.030790
Average
0.0310250.031144
Volatility
0.37%0.49%

Currency Information

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

IQD - Iraqi Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.

, ratings