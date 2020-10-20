1 Iranian Rial =
0.0049218754 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 203.175 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0049218754 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 203.175 IRR
IRR
GYD
|1 IRR
|0.00492188 GYD
|5 IRR
|0.0246094 GYD
|10 IRR
|0.0492188 GYD
|25 IRR
|0.123047 GYD
|50 IRR
|0.246094 GYD
|100 IRR
|0.492188 GYD
|500 IRR
|2.46094 GYD
|1,000 IRR
|4.92188 GYD
|5,000 IRR
|24.6094 GYD
|10,000 IRR
|49.2188 GYD
1 IRR = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0049806
|0.0050048
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0049182
|0.0049146
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0049480
|0.0049669
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.More Guyanese Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings