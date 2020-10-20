1 Iranian Rial =
0.0074627819 Greek Drachmae
1 GRD = 133.998 IRR
GRD replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
GRD
|1 IRR
|0.00746278 GRD
|5 IRR
|0.0373139 GRD
|10 IRR
|0.0746278 GRD
|25 IRR
|0.18657 GRD
|50 IRR
|0.373139 GRD
|100 IRR
|0.746278 GRD
|500 IRR
|3.73139 GRD
|1,000 IRR
|7.46278 GRD
|5,000 IRR
|37.3139 GRD
|10,000 IRR
|74.6278 GRD
1 IRR = 0 GRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.
