1 Iranian Rial =
0.0016002842 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 624.889 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
GMD
|1 IRR
|0.00160028 GMD
|5 IRR
|0.00800142 GMD
|10 IRR
|0.0160028 GMD
|25 IRR
|0.0400071 GMD
|50 IRR
|0.0800142 GMD
|100 IRR
|0.160028 GMD
|500 IRR
|0.800142 GMD
|1,000 IRR
|1.60028 GMD
|5,000 IRR
|8.00142 GMD
|10,000 IRR
|16.0028 GMD
1 IRR = 0 GMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016170
|0.0016255
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015967
|0.0015967
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016090
|0.0016142
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.More Gambian Dalasi info
