1 IRR to FRF - Convert Iranian Rials to French Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00014366145 French Francs

1 FRF = 6,960.81 IRR

FRF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Iranian Rial to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:50 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to French Franc

irr
IRR
frf
FRF
1 IRR0.000143661 FRF
5 IRR0.000718307 FRF
10 IRR0.00143661 FRF
25 IRR0.00359154 FRF
50 IRR0.00718307 FRF
100 IRR0.0143661 FRF
500 IRR0.0718307 FRF
1,000 IRR0.143661 FRF
5,000 IRR0.718307 FRF
10,000 IRR1.43661 FRF

Convert French Franc to Iranian Rial

frf
FRF
irr
IRR
1 FRF6,960.81 IRR
5 FRF34,804 IRR
10 FRF69,608.1 IRR
25 FRF174,020 IRR
50 FRF348,040 IRR
100 FRF696,081 IRR
500 FRF3,480,400 IRR
1,000 FRF6,960,810 IRR
5,000 FRF34,804,000 IRR
10,000 FRF69,608,100 IRR

IRR to FRF Chart

1 IRR = 0 FRF

1 Iranian Rial to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

