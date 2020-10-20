1 IRR to FKP - Convert Iranian Rials to Falkland Island Pounds

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000018493945 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 54,071.8 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Iranian Rial to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:19 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Falkland Island Pound

irr
IRR
fkp
FKP
1 IRR0.0000184939 FKP
5 IRR0.0000924697 FKP
10 IRR0.000184939 FKP
25 IRR0.000462349 FKP
50 IRR0.000924697 FKP
100 IRR0.00184939 FKP
500 IRR0.00924697 FKP
1,000 IRR0.0184939 FKP
5,000 IRR0.0924697 FKP
10,000 IRR0.184939 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Iranian Rial

fkp
FKP
irr
IRR
1 FKP54,071.8 IRR
5 FKP270,359 IRR
10 FKP540,718 IRR
25 FKP1,351,790 IRR
50 FKP2,703,590 IRR
100 FKP5,407,180 IRR
500 FKP27,035,900 IRR
1,000 FKP54,071,800 IRR
5,000 FKP270,359,000 IRR
10,000 FKP540,718,000 IRR

IRR to FKP Chart

1 IRR = 0 FKP

1 Iranian Rial to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000188260.000019370
Low
0.0000184240.000018424
Average
0.0000186530.000018847
Volatility
0.43%0.61%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

