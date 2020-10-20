1 Iranian Rial =
0.00005289873 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 18,904.0 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
FJD
|1 IRR
|0.0000528987 FJD
|5 IRR
|0.000264494 FJD
|10 IRR
|0.000528987 FJD
|25 IRR
|0.00132247 FJD
|50 IRR
|0.00264494 FJD
|100 IRR
|0.00528987 FJD
|500 IRR
|0.0264494 FJD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0528987 FJD
|5,000 IRR
|0.264494 FJD
|10,000 IRR
|0.528987 FJD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000053856
|0.000054802
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000053043
|0.000052525
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000053419
|0.000053760
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.More Fijian Dollar info
