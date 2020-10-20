1 IRR to FIM - Convert Iranian Rials to Finnish Markkaa

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0001299636 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 7,694.46 IRR

FIM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Finnish Markka

irr
IRR
fim
FIM
1 IRR0.000129964 FIM
5 IRR0.000649818 FIM
10 IRR0.00129964 FIM
25 IRR0.00324909 FIM
50 IRR0.00649818 FIM
100 IRR0.0129964 FIM
500 IRR0.0649818 FIM
1,000 IRR0.129964 FIM
5,000 IRR0.649818 FIM
10,000 IRR1.29964 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Iranian Rial

fim
FIM
irr
IRR
1 FIM7,694.46 IRR
5 FIM38,472.3 IRR
10 FIM76,944.6 IRR
25 FIM192,362 IRR
50 FIM384,723 IRR
100 FIM769,446 IRR
500 FIM3,847,230 IRR
1,000 FIM7,694,460 IRR
5,000 FIM38,472,300 IRR
10,000 FIM76,944,600 IRR

IRR to FIM Chart

1 IRR = 0 FIM

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings