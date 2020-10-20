1 IRR to CYP - Convert Iranian Rials to Cypriot Pounds

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00001280066 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 78,121.0 IRR

CYP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:49 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Cypriot Pound

irr
IRR
cyp
CYP
1 IRR0.0000128181 CYP
5 IRR0.0000640906 CYP
10 IRR0.000128181 CYP
25 IRR0.000320453 CYP
50 IRR0.000640906 CYP
100 IRR0.00128181 CYP
500 IRR0.00640906 CYP
1,000 IRR0.0128181 CYP
5,000 IRR0.0640906 CYP
10,000 IRR0.128181 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Iranian Rial

cyp
CYP
irr
IRR
1 CYP78,014.6 IRR
5 CYP390,073 IRR
10 CYP780,146 IRR
25 CYP1,950,360 IRR
50 CYP3,900,730 IRR
100 CYP7,801,460 IRR
500 CYP39,007,300 IRR
1,000 CYP78,014,600 IRR
5,000 CYP390,073,000 IRR
10,000 CYP780,146,000 IRR

IRR to CYP Chart

1 IRR = 0 CYP

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

